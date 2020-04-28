BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) shot down an enemy warplane over the northern region of Libya this week, destroying the aircraft near the city of Misrata.

According to reports, the Libyan National Army activated its air defenses after tracking an enemy warplane taking off from one of the several airbases in northern Libya.

The reports said the Libyan National Army’s air defenses managed to shoot down the enemy warplane, which was identified as a L-39 jet.

The L-39 is used by all warring parties in Libya and it has been shot down on two separate occasions this year, with both sides downing one each.

In addition to downing an L-39 warplane, the Libyan Army also shot down a Turkish drone over the eastern countryside of Misrata.

According to the LNA, the Turkish aircraft took off from the Misrata Airbase and attempted to bomb their forces east of the city.

