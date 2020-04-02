BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Thursday that their air defense forces shot down an enemy aircraft belonging to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

According to the statement, the Libyan National Army air defenses shot down a fighter plane belonging to the forces of the GNA, resulting in the death of the air crew.

The spokesman for the Libyan Army Commander-in-Chief, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said in a statement:”The air defense forces shot down an L-39 fighter jet belonging to the Turkish-backed Misrata militia (Al-Wefaq government forces) at noon today, south of Abu Qurayn (var. Gurayn), and the pilot and his co-pilot were killed.”. Ancient Nay and Ibrahim Faraj. ”

On Wednesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Libya renewed its call to the parties in the conflict in Libya to stop the fighting immediately and to allow medical services to perform their duties to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

The office confirmed that after two new confirmed cases were registered in Libya, the total number has now risen to ten.

The UN stated that the ongoing fighting must stop immediately to allow health authorities and aid agencies to contain the further spread of the epidemic.

