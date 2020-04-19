BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A Turkish drone was shot down over the the northern region of Libya, today, after the Libyan National Army (LNA) activated its air defenses in the Al-Washka area.
According to the military media wing of the LNA, their air defenses shot down the Turkish drone after it attempted to bomb their positions in the Al-Washka area.
The LNA’s media wing said the Turkish drone had taken off from an airbase near the port-city of Misrata in northern Libya.
This latest incident marks the fifth time in the last 48 hours that the LNA has shot down a Turkish drone in Libya.
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.