BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A Turkish drone was shot down over the the northern region of Libya, today, after the Libyan National Army (LNA) activated its air defenses in the Al-Washka area.

According to the military media wing of the LNA, their air defenses shot down the Turkish drone after it attempted to bomb their positions in the Al-Washka area.

The LNA’s media wing said the Turkish drone had taken off from an airbase near the port-city of Misrata in northern Libya.

This latest incident marks the fifth time in the last 48 hours that the LNA has shot down a Turkish drone in Libya.

Advertisements