BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced the shooting down of a Turkish aircraft near the Qurayyat area, south of the capital, Tripoli, last night.
Local activists released pictures they said showed the wreckage of the Turkish plane.
The army said in a statement via Facebook that their air defense platforms have been able to shoot down five Turkish aircraft since last Thursday.
The statement pointed out that two planes were targeted in the city of Tarhuna on Thursday evening, in addition to a plane near Al-Qurayyat and another in the Abu Ghraib area south of Bani Walid city at dawn on Friday.
The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and their allies have increased their strikes on the strategic city of Tarhouna in preparation of launching a new attack to capture this strategic area in western Libya.
