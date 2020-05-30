BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Saturday that three Turkish aircraft were shot down near the city of Bani Walid, which is 180 km from the capital.

The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army said in a statement on Facebook that its air defense platforms shot down three Turkish planes while they were attempting to bomb their positions near Bani Walid.

They said that the air defense targeted a Turkish aircraft during the early hours on Saturday morning and was able to shoot it down near the city of Bani Walid.

It indicated in the same statement that two drone planes had attempted to attack civilian sites in the city of Bani Walid during the past hours on Saturday evening, and their air defense platforms were able to shoot them down.

The Libyan Army has now shot down at least a half dozen unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) belonging to the Turkish military and Government of National Accord (GNA) in the past week.

These UAV’s have wreaked havoc on the LNA areas over the last five months, often causing significant damage when they managed to strike their intended targets.

