BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Saturday that three Turkish aircraft were shot down near the city of Bani Walid, which is 180 km from the capital.
The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army said in a statement on Facebook that its air defense platforms shot down three Turkish planes while they were attempting to bomb their positions near Bani Walid.
They said that the air defense targeted a Turkish aircraft during the early hours on Saturday morning and was able to shoot it down near the city of Bani Walid.
It indicated in the same statement that two drone planes had attempted to attack civilian sites in the city of Bani Walid during the past hours on Saturday evening, and their air defense platforms were able to shoot them down.
The Libyan Army has now shot down at least a half dozen unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) belonging to the Turkish military and Government of National Accord (GNA) in the past week.
These UAV’s have wreaked havoc on the LNA areas over the last five months, often causing significant damage when they managed to strike their intended targets.
23
- 23Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.