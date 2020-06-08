BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) has shot down another Turkish drone that was attempting to bomb their positions near the port-city of Sirte.
According to the Libyan National Army, their air defense forces managed to shoot down a Turkish drone that was approaching their positions in the western countryside of the port-city.
This is the second Turkish drone that has been shot down by the Libyan National Army in the last 12 hours.
The previous drone was shot down in the same area as the second unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
Turkey has attempted to bomb the Libyan National Army on multiple occasions this week, as they provide air cover to the Government of National Accord forces that are attempting to capture the city of Sirte.
