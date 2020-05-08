BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) has shot down a second Turkish aircraft near the Al-Watiyah Airbase in the western region of the country.
According to a field report, the Libyan National Army’s air defense forces spotted and shot down a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was attempting to bomb their positions at the Al-Watiyah Airbase.
This is the second Turkish aircraft that the Libyan National Army has shot down near the Al-Watiyah Airbase and the third UAV to downed in the last 24 hours.
The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) recently suffered heavy losses during their failed bid to capture the Al-Watiyah Airbase.
Since then, the Government of National Accord forces and their Turkish allies have been trying to weaken the Libyan National Army’s resolve by repeatedly bombing them at the Al-Watiyah Airbase.
