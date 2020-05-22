BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced that their air defense forces shot down a Turkish aircraft in the Libyan city of Tarhouna.
According to the LNA, their air defense forces shot down the Turkish aircraft while it was preparing to bomb their positions inside this strategic city in western Libya.
“The air defense platforms of the armed forces are in these moments shooting down a second plane, a Turkish plane, in the city of Tarhuna, which tried to raid the sites of safe civilians inside the city,” their official statement said.
“This is the second Turkish aircraft that the Libyan National Army defenses have shot down,” the LNA said.
The Libyan National Army said on Thursday that they were preparing to launch the largest air attack in Libya’s history in the coming hours, following the loss of a city in the western part of the country.
While these airstrikes have not commenced as of yet, the Libyan National Army is expected to launch these airstrikes in the coming days, once they slow down the Government of National Accord’s attack on Tarhouna.
Since capturing the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase near the Tunisian border, the Government of National Accord forces have shifted their attention to Tarhouna, as they look to retake all of northwestern Libya.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.