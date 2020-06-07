BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Saturday that their air defense forces shot down two Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near the port-city of Sirte.
According to the Libyan National Army’s official Facebook page, their forces shot down two Turkish drones that were aiding the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in the Al-Washaka area, west of Sirte.
For its part, the Military Information Division of the National Army pointed out that “the army thwarted the attempt by the Turkish-backed reconciliation forces and mercenaries to storm the city of Sirte, earlier in the day.”
They said that “the army forces are chasing the Al-Wefaq (GNA) forces after repelling their attack and inflicting heavy losses on equipment and lives.”
They stressed, “The fighting has moved beyond the administrative borders of the city of Sirte, while the Air Force forces are covering the military operations.”
For his part, the spokesman for the General Command of the National Army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, stated that “our forces launched a counter-attack on Saturday, against Al-Wefaq forces in the Al-Hisha area, east of Misrata.”
This comes hours after the forces of the GNA announced the launch of a new operation called Operation “Path of Victory”, with the aim of controlling the areas of Al-Washaka, Buwairat, Al-Hassoun, Jarf, Abu Hadi, Sirte and Al-Jafra.
