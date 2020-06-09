BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) has shot down another pair of Turkish attack drones that were attempting to target their positions in northern Libya this week.

According to the Libyan National Army, their air defense forces targeted two Turkish attack drones over the Al-Jarfah region, resulting in their destruction on Tuesday.

As a result of this, the Libyan National Army has now shot down at least four Turkish drones near the strategic city of Sirte, in Libya’s northern region.

The Turkish military has been trying to provide cover to the battered Government of National Accord forces, who have repeatedly tried to advance to Sirte over the last 48 hours.

Despite an initial advance, the GNA forces have been unable to reach the city, as dozens of their fighters have been killed or wounded.

