BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, announced on Thursday that their forces shot down two aircraft belonging to the Turkish military.

The spokesperson for the General Command Forces, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, said in a statement posted on his Facebook page, that the Air Defense Forces of the General Command shot down two airplanes, the first being shot down in the airspace of the Uqba bin Nafeh Air Force Base, and the second southeast of the capital.

No further details were released by the Libyan National Army spokesperson.

Turkey has provided significant military support to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in Libya, whether by sending military advisers, soldiers, or weapons, and drones are among the most important weapons used by the GNA forces in their battles with the LNA

Despite the United Nations’ call for a ceasefire during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Libya has witnessed an increase in violence between the warring parties, as both the LNA and GNA trade attacks in the northern part of the country.

