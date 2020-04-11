BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced on Friday that the air defenses shot down two Turkish planes near the city of Tarhuna and Al-Aziziyah in the western part of the country.
“The Libyan Arab Armed Forces air defense units monitored a Turkish plane that was trying to raid the city of Tarhuna and later brought it down,” the Libyan Army’s Military Information Division said in a press release.
The statement said that “also the air defense platforms at the axes of the capital, Tripoli, downed a Turkish plane, which tried to bomb the positions of the National Army in the area of Warsfana in Aziziah.”
The downing of these planes, likely unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), came just 48 hours after they downed two other aircraft around the southern axis of Tripoli.
Turkey provides significant military support to the forces of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), whether by sending military advisers, soldiers, or weapons, and drones are among the most important weapons used by the reconciliation forces in their battles with the LNA.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.