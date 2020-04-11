BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced on Friday that the air defenses shot down two Turkish planes near the city of Tarhuna and Al-Aziziyah in the western part of the country.

“The Libyan Arab Armed Forces air defense units monitored a Turkish plane that was trying to raid the city of Tarhuna and later brought it down,” the Libyan Army’s Military Information Division said in a press release.

The statement said that “also the air defense platforms at the axes of the capital, Tripoli, downed a Turkish plane, which tried to bomb the positions of the National Army in the area of ​​Warsfana in Aziziah.”

The downing of these planes, likely unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), came just 48 hours after they downed two other aircraft around the southern axis of Tripoli.

Turkey provides significant military support to the forces of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), whether by sending military advisers, soldiers, or weapons, and drones are among the most important weapons used by the reconciliation forces in their battles with the LNA.

