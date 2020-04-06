BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, announced on Monday that their forces shot down a Turkish aircraft in northern Libya.

The Military Information Division said in a statement that the air defense system of the armed forces targeted a Turkish aircraft that took off from the Air Force Academy in Misrata, adding that the plane crashed in the Bograin area east of the city of Misrata.

The Media Division reported that the Turkish aircraft attempted to target the positions of the Libyan Army’s infantry.

On Sunday, the spokesperson for the LNA, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced that his forces had targeted armed vehicles and locations for the Al-Wefaq government in Tripoli, Buqrin, and Misrata.

The Libyan army statement said: “In implementation of the combat missions of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces units in the Buqrin axis, our forces have targeted a number of sites chosen from the data bank, which are five armed vehicles, two tents for militants, two observatories, operating theater buildings, and 13 armed vehicles and another enemy observatory.”

