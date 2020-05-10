BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the downing of a Turkish aircraft in the ‘Ayn Zara area near the capital city, Tripoli.

The Libyan National Army spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said that the air defense forces managed to shoot down a Turkish TB-2 drone in the ‘Ayn Zara area after it was seen flying towards their positions.

The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army said that their forces have now shot down three Turkish aircraft in the last 24 hours.

Mismari had confirmed earlier that the technical teams in the Libyan Arab Armed Forces had restored and re-worked 4 additional warplanes with the arms of old technicians in their air force, stressing that they would serve as additional support for the air force.

The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) are currently trying to capture the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase from the LNA troops west of Tripoli.

Over the last few days, the GNA forces have repeatedly tried to capture the Al-Watiyah Airbase; however, these attacks have been repelled by the LNA.

