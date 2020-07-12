BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – On Saturday evening, the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, issued an important statement regarding the opening of ports and oil fields in the country.

The Libyan National Army’s spokesman, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, said in the recorded statement:

“Concerning its commitment to implement the orders of the Libyan people regarding ports and oil fields at a time when the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces values ​​the Libyan people’s great confidence in their armed forces, through their mandate to negotiate with the international community to reach the just demands of the Libyan tribes and people, which they defined as conditions for the reopening of oil ports and fields.”

According the Mismari, these are the stipulations that must be met before the oil fields and ports can be reopened:

First – Opening an account for a country in which oil revenues are deposited with a clear mechanism for the equitable distribution of these revenues to all Libyan people in all Libyan cities and regions, and with international guarantees.

Second – Establishing a transparent mechanism and international spending guarantees to ensure that these revenues do not go to finance terrorism and mercenaries and that the Libyan people benefit only from them and they have the right to the wealth of their country.

Third – The need to review the accounts of the Central Bank of Libya in Tripoli to find out how and where oil revenues were spent during the past years, which the people were prevented from benefiting from, and to hold accountable those who caused their waste and misplaced their spending.

The General Command affirmed that it is committed to the limits of the mandate granted to it by the Libyan tribes and people to negotiate these demands, and that without their realization it will not be possible to reopen, noting that its international and regional partners understand the demands of the people in this regard.

