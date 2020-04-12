BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, announced on Saturday the dispatch of new military forces to participate in the offensive at the axes of the Libyan capital, Tripoli.
The division said in a press statement that the “the Storm Battalion of the General Command” sent their reinforcements to the Tripoli front for a final push to capture the strategic city.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces said they carried out a raid on the Al-Watiya Airbase on Friday, resulting in the destruction of a truck that was carrying logistical supplies.
Shortly after this claim, the the Libyan National Army announced on Friday that the air defenses had shot down two unmanned Turkish planes near the cities of Tarhuna and Al-Aziziah.
Despite the United Nations’ call for a ceasefire in Libya, the warring parties in the country have continued their hostilities, as they both have traded offensives since the start of April.
