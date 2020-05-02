BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A group of Syrian mercenaries were killed recently when the Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an attack on their positions inside the capital city of Tripoli.

In the video shared on social media, a group of Syrian mercenaries are seen inside a building in an undisclosed part of Tripoli.

Moments later, the group of Syrian mercenaries are hit by the Libyan Army, resulting in the death of a number of the militants.

The Syrian mercenaries were first transported to Libya from Turkey after Ankara reached an agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces to provide them military assistance through their cooperation agreement.

Since then, thousands of Syrian mercenaries have been deployed to Libya, with some sources claiming up to 17,000 transferred from Turkey to the North African nation.

