BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A group of Syrian mercenaries were killed recently when the Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an attack on their positions inside the capital city of Tripoli.
In the video shared on social media, a group of Syrian mercenaries are seen inside a building in an undisclosed part of Tripoli.
Moments later, the group of Syrian mercenaries are hit by the Libyan Army, resulting in the death of a number of the militants.
Warning ⚠️ violent content.
Headcam video from #Erdogan’s / #GNA’s Syrian terrorist mercenaries killed by the #LNA in #Tripoli.
This is #libya a deadly land for the invaders and terrorists.
Ask Mussolini and the ottomans before you.@UNSMILibya @USAEmbassyLibya @AmbaFranceLibye pic.twitter.com/b8tPs0CiLQ
— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) May 2, 2020
The Syrian mercenaries were first transported to Libya from Turkey after Ankara reached an agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces to provide them military assistance through their cooperation agreement.
Since then, thousands of Syrian mercenaries have been deployed to Libya, with some sources claiming up to 17,000 transferred from Turkey to the North African nation.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.