BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) was able to score a big advance in the Tripoli countryside on Wednesday, following a fierce battle with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
According to the latest field report from the Tripoli countryside, the Libyan National Army managed to capture the town of Al-Ramlah and its surroundings after launching a powerful attack on the GNA’s positions west of the Tripoli Airport.
The report said the LNA not only captured Al-Ramlah and its surroundings, but they also managed to kill and wound several fighters within the ranks of the Government of the National Accord forces.
At the same time, the Libyan National Army also shot down a Turkish aircraft that was attempting to bomb their positions south of Tripoli.
Using their Russian-made Pantsir-S system, the Libyan National Army was able to shoot down the Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) before it could strike the LNA’s forces.
Over the last 24 hours, the Libyan National Army has shot down at least two Turkish drones, while also repelling all GNA attacks.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.