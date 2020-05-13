BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) was able to score a big advance in the Tripoli countryside on Wednesday, following a fierce battle with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

According to the latest field report from the Tripoli countryside, the Libyan National Army managed to capture the town of Al-Ramlah and its surroundings after launching a powerful attack on the GNA’s positions west of the Tripoli Airport.

The report said the LNA not only captured Al-Ramlah and its surroundings, but they also managed to kill and wound several fighters within the ranks of the Government of the National Accord forces.

At the same time, the Libyan National Army also shot down a Turkish aircraft that was attempting to bomb their positions south of Tripoli.

Using their Russian-made Pantsir-S system, the Libyan National Army was able to shoot down the Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) before it could strike the LNA’s forces.

Over the last 24 hours, the Libyan National Army has shot down at least two Turkish drones, while also repelling all GNA attacks.

Advertisements