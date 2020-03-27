BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced this morning that their forces managed to capture several sites across northern Libya, including several towns near the capital city, Tripoli.
According to a statement from the LNA’s spokesperson, Major General Ahmad Al-Mismari, their forces captured several areas in northwestern Libya, including the cities and towns of Jemayel, Riqdalin, and Zalzin.
“We announce to you that the valiant Libyan National Army forces have been able, through the grace of God, to clear the areas of Al-Asa, Al-Jameel, Riqdalin and Zalatan from the control of the Al-Wefaq militia and its Syrian mercenaries who fled before the advancement of our valiant forces,” Mismari said.
“These areas enjoy freedom, security and safety today after expelling terrorist and criminal militias from them,” noting that “field progress came after the failure of the attack by the so-called Al-Wefaq militia and mercenaries of foreign terrorists on the Uqba bin Nafi Airbase in the Al-Wattiyah area in the west of the country.”
The losses suffered by the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord forces have been tremendous, as dozens of the latter’s fighters and their Syrian allies have been killed in battle.
