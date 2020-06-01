BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Ater conflicting reports about the fate of the city of Al-Asaba, Libyan sources announced on Monday afternoon that the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar regained control of the city after a fierce battle with the forces of the government of reconciliation.

Videos began to surface on social media this afternoon showing the Libyan National Army (LNA) inside the city of Al-Asaba, despite claims by the Government of National Accord of still controlling the area.

In the two videos that surfaced in the last few hours, the Libyan National Army can be seen celebrating inside of Al-Asaba after expelling the Government of National Accord forces from the city and its surroundings.

On May 21, the forces of the Government of National Accord extended their control over the city of Al-Asaba and several other cities in western Libya, which were under the control of the Libyan National Army.

A source from the Libyan National Army says their forces are now pushing towards the nearby city of Gharyan, which is currently under the control of the Turkish-backed GNA troops.

Advertisements