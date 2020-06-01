BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, have recovered the city of Al-Asaba in the Western Mountain after a short battle with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
While there has not been any official confirmation from the Libyan National Army, the reports from the LNA activists on the ground indicated that the city has been cleared, adding that they are preparing to attack the city of Gharyan.
The Government of National Accord forces captured Al-Asaba on May 21 during a massive attack on the Libyan National Army’s positions.
This attack was carried out shortly after the GNA captured the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase, which is located near the Tunisian border.
Since then, the Libyan National Army has been on the offensive, as they attempt to recover the territory they lost to the GNA forces over the past 90 days.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.