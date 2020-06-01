BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, have recovered the city of Al-Asaba in the Western Mountain after a short battle with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

While there has not been any official confirmation from the Libyan National Army, the reports from the LNA activists on the ground indicated that the city has been cleared, adding that they are preparing to attack the city of Gharyan.

The Government of National Accord forces captured Al-Asaba on May 21 during a massive attack on the Libyan National Army’s positions.

This attack was carried out shortly after the GNA captured the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase, which is located near the Tunisian border.

Since then, the Libyan National Army has been on the offensive, as they attempt to recover the territory they lost to the GNA forces over the past 90 days.

