BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – A local Facebook page in Libya announced that the Libyan National Army (LNA) had succeeded in rehabilitating two S-200 (SA-5) air defense systems.

In this context, it was reported that the two air defense systems were brought into service and that they were “stored in the air defense camp south of the city of Al-Abyar, and they are in excellent condition.”

During the Qaddafi era, Libya purchased in 1986 the Soviet-made S-200 air defense systems against the backdrop of the severe tension with the United States, which reached the degree of clash off the Libyan coast with the Sixth Fleet.

Reports say that one of the Soviet-era S-200 air defense systems was installed urgently in March 1986 in the Abu Hadi region, southeast of the Qardabiya airbase.

Later in the same year, the U.S. Air Force used guided missiles to target the S-200 shelters in the city of Sirte, and succeeded in neutralizing them.

