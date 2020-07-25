BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Friday evening, the Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesperson, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, released a video clip that he said documents “new batches of Syrian mercenaries to Libya.”
Mismari said that Turkey is transferring new batches of “Syrian mercenaries to the Libyan city of Misrata in a blatant challenge to the international demands for calm and a ceasefire.”
He considered that what Ankara is doing is “a violation of Arab and international laws that prevent the transfer of mercenaries and foreign fighters to Libya.”
He stated in a post on Facebook that “Turkey supports terrorism and crimes in Libya and works to achieve its dreams of controlling Libya’s geographical territory and the capabilities and wealth of the Libyan people.”
The official spokesman concluded his post, saying: “The world is watching. Turkey is expanding.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.