BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced that the General Command decided to relocate to some axes in Tripoli, in a process he described as “purely tactical military.”

He explained that the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, “decided to relocate some to the hubs in the city of Tripoli in a purely tactical military operation, to new points and to new concentrations.”

He stated that this positioning or localization may impose “the withdrawal or return of sites to previous locations, but in some axes, which is a tactical process that we hope the Libyan citizen does not care about this, because it is a military matter and an operational matter.”

Mismari said, however, that Haftar confirmed, just before, that this step is to “dismantle some of the densely populated neighborhoods and people during the days of Eid, so that there is no friction or reason to target them from the enemy and terrorist militias.”

He recounted that “what happened at Al-Watiyah in the past hours,” noting that the army carried out a “successful withdrawal operation with distinction” from the air base to the “second assembly point”.

The military spokesman revealed that the decision to withdraw was taken by Haftar based on a report from the commander of the Western Military Region, and that the withdrawal process began three or four months ago, by withdrawing planes and vehicles from the base, leading to the recent withdrawal of individuals under cover.

Mismari stressed that the Al-Watiyah Airbase will return to the control of the army soon, “and its name will be changed, and it will not be in the name of the Turks, as is now reported,” stressing also that “the battle is not over.”

