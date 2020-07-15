BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces monitored, at dawn on Wednesday, the arrival of military supplies from Egypt to the city of Tobruk in northeastern Libya.
In a photo released on Wednesday, the GNA-affiliated Operation Volcano Anger Facebook page showed an image of the alleged weapons transport from Egypt to the Libyan city of Tobruk.
The page claims the transport had various weapons and military hardware that were all being handed over to the Libyan National Army (LNA).
Previously, on April 8, the media center released photos showing the arrival of a ship from Egypt to the port of Tobruk, with 40 containers carrying military supplies and ammunition to support Haftar’s forces.
On July 6, 2019, photos were also released showing the arrival of military supplies and ammunition from Egypt, according to the same source.
The commander of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, currently maintains close ties with the Egyptian government and its armed forces.
On Monday, the Libyan Parliament announced that it had given Egypt the green light to intervene in the ongoing civil war, despite warnings from Turkey and the Government of National Accord.
