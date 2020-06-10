BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army’s (LNA) counter-offensive west of Sirte has proven successful thus far, as their forces managed to retake several sites that were previously seized by the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).
According to the Libyan National Army, their forces retook the Jarif Valley, Al-Qubayah village, and a number of points around the western axis of Sirte.
The Libyan National Army was able to achieve this success in the western countryside of Sirte, despite being heavily targeted by the Turkish Air Force’s attack drones.
Much of the LNA’s success can be attributed to their successful air defenses, which have managed to shoot down four Turkish attack drones at the Sirte front.
Using their Russian-made Pantsir system, the Libyan National Army has been able to limit the effectiveness of the Turkish drones and force the GNA troops to fight in the open.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.