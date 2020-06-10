BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army’s (LNA) counter-offensive west of Sirte has proven successful thus far, as their forces managed to retake several sites that were previously seized by the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

According to the Libyan National Army, their forces retook the Jarif Valley, Al-Qubayah village, and a number of points around the western axis of Sirte.

The Libyan National Army was able to achieve this success in the western countryside of Sirte, despite being heavily targeted by the Turkish Air Force’s attack drones.

Much of the LNA’s success can be attributed to their successful air defenses, which have managed to shoot down four Turkish attack drones at the Sirte front.

Using their Russian-made Pantsir system, the Libyan National Army has been able to limit the effectiveness of the Turkish drones and force the GNA troops to fight in the open.

