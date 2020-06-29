BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 A.M.) – The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army (LNA) announced that the Libyan Air Force targeted groups belonging to the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces east of Misrata city.

The Military Information Division said in a press statement that “the fighter jets of the armed forces targeted Turkish-backed militia groups with three airstrikes on Camp 50 near Sadadah Bridge east of the city of Misrata.”

This powerful attack from the air reportedly caused several casualties within the ranks of the Government of National Accord and Misrata militias.

A major battle is brewing in north-central Libya, as the Government of National Accord prepares to launch a new offensive to capture the strategic city of Sirte.

The Libyan National Army captured Sirte in early 2020, following a surprise offensive that forced the Government of National Accord to quickly abandon the city and their posts around it.

