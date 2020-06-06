BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced that the Libyan National Army (LNA) units launched a counter-attack against the the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in the Al-Hishah area, east of the city of Misrata.

Al-Mismari said in a press statement that “our armed forces launched a counter-attack in the Al-Hishah area, east of Misrata, after a series of airstrikes on hostile positions by our warriors,” stressing that “our fighters are still providing heavy air cover and fiery support for the ground forces until this hour. ”

In a related context, the Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army announced that the Libyan army repelled the GNA’s attempt to capture Sirte.

The Military Information Division confirmed in a press statement on its official Facebook page that “the Libyan Arab Armed Forces are preventing the horde militia groups’ attempt to attack the city of Sirte,” adding that “the Libyan National Army units are carrying out the attack and chasing their remnants after they have responded to their wake, suffering huge losses.” In gear and spirits. ”

The Military Information Division explained that “the battles in the meantime have moved beyond the administrative borders of the city of Sirte with air coverage by the air force.”

On the other hand, the Operation Volcano Anger page, which is affiliated with the GNA< said that their forces have already captured many areas Sirte and parts of the city.

“Our heroic forces are advancing from the outskirts of Jarif, Al-Saheli, and Sa’ba, to the center of Sirte, amid the escape of humiliating terrorist militias,” they said.

The statement added that “the convoys of the Haftar terrorist militia are fleeing the city of Sirte in front of the valiant strikes of our forces.”

