BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Libyan National Army (LNA) unleashed a massive attack on the Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, causing a number of explosions throughout the day as they intensified their strikes.
According to a field report from Tripoli, the Libyan National Army repeatedly launched artillery shells and missiles towards the Mitiga Airport, while also hitting front-line areas in southern Tripoli like Bab bin Ghashir and Abu Salim.
This large-scale attack comes after the Government of National Accord’s air force launched raids at the “gate of the administrative borders” of the city of Rajban, whose combatants are fighting in the ranks of the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
Local sources reported that the bombing of the site with warplanes killed 5 fighters from Rajban and 4 others from the city of Zintan, divided between GNA and LNA.
On the other hand, a spokesman for the GNA forces, Colonel Pilot Muhammad Qanunu, announced the “neutralization of 70 elements between dead and wounded members of Haftar’s forces.”
Video footage of the attacks on the Mitiga Airport were released earlier in the day by GNA-aligned media.
It should be noted that the Mitiga Airport is the location of the Turkish military’s primary base inside of Libya.
