BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) has killed another Syrian mercenary fighting for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in northern Libya.
According to reports, Syrian mercenary, Mohammad Al-Nasser of Rif Dimashq, was killed during clashes with the Libyan National Army.
Nasser was reportedly one of the first fighters from the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) to deploy to Libya to aid the Government of National Accord forces against the Libyan National Army.
Despite the deployment of hundreds of Syrian mercenaries, however, the Government of National Accord forces have been unable to halt the advance of the Libyan National Army.
With the new ceasefire, the Government of National Accord will likely try to build up their forces before the clashes break out again.
