BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army forces, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced on Sunday that their forces had 41 members of the Al-Wefaq forces and their allied Syrian militants at the Wadi Al-Rabi’a and Al-Mashroa fronts south of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, during an attempted counter-offensive by the aforementioned fighters.

The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army said in a press statement that “A total of 41 people killed from the militia and mercenary crowd groups after an attempt to advance to the armed forces observatories at the Wadi al-Rabi’a axis and part of the project axis.”

The statement added that “the military units, the heroes of the 128th Infantry Battalion, responded to this treacherous attack valiantly and inflicted great losses on the enemy, and those who remained are fleeing, leaving the bodies of their dead behind.”

Earlier, the European Union launched the ” IRINI ” operation to monitor the arms embargo and arms flow to Libya, with the aim of establishing peace.

“The main objective of the operation is to ban and prevent the supply of arms to Libya,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week,

It is noteworthy that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a complete ceasefire in conflicts around the world, while governments and local authorities are making great efforts to confront the coronavirus, which has spread to most countries.

