BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The leader of the Turkish-backed Syrian “Sultan Murad Brigade” organization, Murad Abu Hamoud Al-Azizi, was killed in clashes in the Libyan capital, according to what the Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army announced via Facebook.

In a brief statement, the division said that Al-Azizi was killed in clashes at the airport road hub in the capital, Tripoli.

In turn, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday that it had documented the killing of 13 fighters among mercenaries from the Syrian factions loyal to the Turkish government in Libya during the past days, noting that a new batch of mercenaries present in the Turkish camps had been transferred to Libya, where the number of Syrian mercenaries in Libya is about 11,200.

Since the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces captured the Al-Watiyah Airbase near the Tunisian border, the two warring parties in the northwestern part of the country have been deadlocked in a fierce battle around the capital city.

Both sides have reported gains over the last week, but it has been hard to confirm these advances due to the absence of video footage and photos.

Advertisements