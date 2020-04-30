BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) reportedly killed an infamous terrorist this week after a series of clashes around the capital city, Tripoli, pro-LNA media reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the Libyan National Army killed ‘Abdel-Moneim El-Gahhawy, who is affiliated with the terrorist group Ansar Al-Sharia, inside Tripoli.

Gahhawy was reportedly one of the terrorists that attacked the U.S. embassy in Benghazi in 2014.

Before his death, Gahhawy was a member of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, which are fighting the Libyan National Army in Tripoli.

