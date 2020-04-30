BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) reportedly killed an infamous terrorist this week after a series of clashes around the capital city, Tripoli, pro-LNA media reported on Thursday.
According to reports, the Libyan National Army killed ‘Abdel-Moneim El-Gahhawy, who is affiliated with the terrorist group Ansar Al-Sharia, inside Tripoli.
Gahhawy was reportedly one of the terrorists that attacked the U.S. embassy in Benghazi in 2014.
The famous #Terrorist Abdel Moneim El-Gahhawy, affiliated with Ansar Al-Sharia, was killed by the #LNA while fighting in the ranks of the multinational #GNA terrorists in #Tripoli.
He was one of those who attacked the US embassy in Benghazi in 2014.#BenghaziAintGoingAway pic.twitter.com/KUNepWMySP
— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) April 30, 2020
Before his death, Gahhawy was a member of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, which are fighting the Libyan National Army in Tripoli.
