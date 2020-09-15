BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced that four Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) had been killed in clashes with a military detachment in the southern city of Sabha.

Units of the 116th Infantry Brigade and units of the 160th Infantry Battalion of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces moved after receiving information about the movements of a terrorist group inside a residential neighborhood in the city of Sabha in the Abdul Kafi neighborhood, and succeeded in storming the terrorist group’s hideouts and eliminating a number of its members, and hunting down the remnants of this group that fled the area.

The identity of the organization’s members was revealed after their elimination; furthermore, they had holed up in a number of houses in the Abd al-Kafi neighborhood of the city, and it was found that two of them were of Saudi nationality and the third Australian.

According to the information received, the fourth terrorist blew himself up, accompanied by two other operatives, while the armed forces surrounded those who remained inside the neighborhood.

Source: Libyan National Army Military Information Division