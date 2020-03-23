BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Sunday the killing of 4 Turkish soldiers and a Syrian militant leader during the recent clashes with the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) at the southern axeiss of the capital, Tripoli.
“The Turkish soldiers were killed after a long siege by the military units of the army at the Ain Zara axis last Tuesday, while the Syrian leader died of his severe injuries after his capture,” the commander of the Libyan National Army’s Western Region Operations Group, Major Mabrouk al-Ghazwi, said in a statement on Sunday.
“Despite attempts to rescue the Syrian militant leader,” he said that “the army is keeping these bodies and does not mind handing them over to their families through the Libyan Red Crescent.”
“The Syrian terrorist admitted before his death that there were 10 Turks and 8 Syrians who had fled after targeting the armored vehicle they were transporting,” Al-Ghazwi said, adding that they requested additional air support from the Mitiga Airbase before fleeing.
The official spokesman for the Libyan National Army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, asked Turkey to communicate with them with the aim of receiving a Turkish armored vehicle and the bodies inside it after the National Army destroyed it and killed those inside of it.
