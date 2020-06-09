BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Benghazi issued a statement on Monday regarding the military intervention of a NATO country in the North African nation.

The statement began: “today and more than ever, it is assured to everyone that Turkey, as a member of NATO, is using its membership to control and occupy Libya without the rest of the NATO countries having any interest in that.”

“We must point out to the NATO countries: are they ready today to be involved in a war to support Turkey in its conspiracies? They only serve its interests in a way that threatens the security and stability of Libya and the neighboring countries,” they continued.

The statement said, “The integrity, unity, and sovereignty of Libya is something that cannot be lost, and that the Libyan National Army, with all its strength and with the help of friends, will stand with full force against the endeavors to occupy our land and we will defend our homeland in the face of the occupying Turkish enemy who seeks to strike the stability of Libya and the region.”

He noted, “After the national army restored its deployment and its response to international calls and the entry of the Al-Wefaq militia, mercenaries, and Erdogan terrorists to some cities in the Libyan West, they committed killings, executions, destruction, vandalism, and theft.”

He concluded by saying: “Today we say to our great people … that your national army works with all force and determination to restore security and stability in all of Libya in cooperation and coordination with its international and regional friends and the United Nations.”

Turkey entered the Libyan conflict at the end of 2019, when they began to deploy troops and Syrian mercenaries to the capital city, Tripoli, to aid the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Advertisements