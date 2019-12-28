BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 A.M.) – The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, said on Friday December 27, that the LNA is only a few hundred meters away from the main neighborhoods of Tripoli.

Al-Mismari’s statements came during an interview with RT Arabic, in which he said: “The Libyan Army is advancing at several axes in Tripoli, and has made great achievements.”

The LNA spokesman explained that no party can deny the progress the Libyan Army is making on the ground and the great successes it is achieving in its operations.

He said, “We have achieved great successes in the last few hours after we adopted a strategy to exhaust the militias before entering the last phase of the battle for Tripoli, and the gunmen withdrew significantly to Tripoli.”

“The battle will only end in the heart of Tripoli, and all Libyans support the Libyan Army against terrorist militias,” Al- Mismari continued .

“The Air Force is participating in military operations and is achieving great successes,” he stated.

Al-Mismari responded to the possibility of Turkey’s interference in the ongoing operations, saying: “The battle with Ankara is in one place, either victory or martyrdom.”

He stressed that “the Libyan National Army took control of strategic areas along the airport road in Tripoli,” noting that “dozens of bodies of militia were found along the road.”

He revealed that “the elite forces are preparing to enter the battle of the main neighborhoods in Tripoli.”

“We did not lose a single meter and did not retreat back into any conflict zone,” he added.

