BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Military Information Division of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, announced on Thursday that their forces are approaching the Ras Jdir border with Tunisia.
“A few kilometers separate our armed forces from controlling the port of Ras Jedir al-Bari and the entire border of the country,” the Libyan Army’s Military Media Division said in a press statement on its official Facebook page.
Furthermore, the Libyan media confirmed the LNA’s control of the camp inside the city of Regdalin, which is located near the capital city, Tripoli.
According to the Libyan channel Al-Hadath: ” The armed forces entered Raqdalin, Al-Jameel and Al-Asa, where they received a popular reception from the people.”
The spokesman for the Turkish-backed Al-Wefaq government forces, Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, announced in a previous press statement on Wednesday that the Al-Wefaq forces began “Operation Peace Spring” against the LNA in order to retake the Al-Watayah Base.
Qanunu claimed that “the operation led to the arrest of a number of Haftar’s gunmen and mercenaries.”
