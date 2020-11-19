BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Russian media revealed a new weapon in the possession of the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is a Serbian-made Morava air defense system.
The Russian Zevzda channel, citing its sources, stated that the new defense system was seen during maneuvers by units of the Tariq Bin Ziyad Brigade of the Libyan National Army.
According to the channel’s sources, these weapons were received by the Libyan Army from the United Arab Emirates, which owns part of these Serbian defense systems and was said to have been transferred to Libya and handed over to the LNA.
Сербские РСЗО "Морава" на вооружении у ЛНА. Установки такого типа приняты на вооружение армией ОАЭ pic.twitter.com/lEjzT1wfK5
— Андрей Сковородка (@AndeySkovorodka) November 14, 2020
Some photos of the system were later shared on social media, as it showed the missile defense system in an undisclosed desert area.
The Morova defense system is distinguished by its ability to use ammunition of different calibers, including 128 mm and 122 mm ammunition, in addition to its ability to use 197 mm rockets.
The Libyan National Army has yet to comment on the reports; however, if true, this would not be the first time that they have received a new air defense system in the last year.
Previously, the Libyan National Army showcased its Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense system during their battles with the Turkish-backed forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.