BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Brigadier Khaled Al Mahjoub, Director of Moral Guidance of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, said that the LNA’s air force succeeded in delivering strong strikes against “militias coming from the country of Chad.”

“The Brotherhood (Muslim Brotherhood), after its failure to receive a severe defeat, is now seeking to bring in more mercenaries to confront the Libyan Army and open an air route to bring in Syrian and Erdogan’s mercenaries,” Al-Mahjoub said on TV.

He pointed out that “there are attempts to bring new cars and aircraft from Turkey to compensate for the losses they incurred by the Libyan Army after its success in shooting down more than 50 drones.”

He continued, “The cities of Sorman and Sabratha have long risen against these militias, expelled the militias and asked to join the General Command and contacted them and equipment was exchanged with them, but the true face of the Brotherhood militia appeared and they attacked the two cities and displaced the safe people and wreaked havoc on them despite the fact that this region is not a combat zone.”

“The criminals led by the Brotherhood do not want to leave the region and try to spread rumors continuously, but the Libyan Army has deepened in the city of Tripoli and at any moment the battle of the capital will end successfully for the Libyan Army.” Mahjoub added.

Earlier this week, the Libyan National Army spokesman, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said that the Libyan Army is fighting a total war against Turkey.

