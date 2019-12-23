BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced that they would extend the deadline given to the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) to force the militias from Misrata to withdraw from Tripoli.

“This deadline came in response to contacts from some of the national figures from the free people of Misrata with the General Command to extend the period of a week to give a sufficient period of time for their efforts persuade the people of Misrata to return to their city,” the LNA’s General Command said.

The General Command issued their apologies and said they would only grant the GNA three more days to force the Misrata militias to withdraw.

According to the statement, the deadline will expire at midnight on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the deadline given by the Libyan Army to the city of Misrata ended. The army said in a statement, “The targeting of Misrata will continue daily without interruption and intensively without precedent if it does not withdraw Misrata (its militias) from Tripoli.”

On December 12, the Libyan National Army commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the start of the LNA’s operation to capture the heart of the city of Tripoli, which is controlled by Turkish-backed groups.

Advertisements