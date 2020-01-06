BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) has entered the city of Tripoli after nine months of battle against the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA).
According to reports, the Libyan National Army, led by their commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, captured the first neighborhood in southern Tripoli after a fierce battle with the Government of National Accord forces.
The reports said that the Libyan National Army captured Military Engineering building, Faculty of Dentistry, Maternity Clinic, and several sites in the Salaheddine neighborhood.
This advance by the Libyan National Army comes nine months after the operation to capture Tripoli was announced by Field Marshal Haftar.
Lastly, this news comes on the eve of the Turkish Army’s deployment to the Libyan capital.
