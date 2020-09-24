BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, announced the killing of a senior leader Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) emir this week.

According to Mismari, the ISIS leader, Abu Mo’az Al-Iraqi, was killed in a military operation in the city of Sabha, which is located in the southern part of the country.

He said on Wednesday: “In addition to our exceptional press conference on Tuesday, September 15, in which we announced the elimination of a terrorist cell consisting of the leaders of the Takfiri ISIS organization in the Abdel Kafi neighborhood in the city of Sabha .. Among the dead was the leader of the organization in Libya, known as Abu Abdullah al-Leebi, but after completing the investigations and arresting another ISIS operative in the Ghadwa area and collecting evidence, it became clear that the dead man was Abu Moaz al-Iraqi .. who is the leader of ISIS in North Africa.

Mismari said: “The aforementioned entered Libya on September 12, 2014 with the takfiri Abdulaziz Al-Anbari with forged Libyan passports through Turkey, as Al-Anbari appointed an emir of the organization in Libya and Abu Abdullah as his assistant, on the direct assignment of the emir of the organization Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.”

“And after the killing of Al-Anbari by the Libyan Army in the Derna events in 2015, Abu Abdullah Al-Iraqi was appointed as the leader of the organization in North Africa … and investigation sources report that they obtained his name, which is Abdullah Al-Rabaei, who is one of the Iraqi Kurds, and this explains the desperation of the terrorist elements. She was with him in his defense for 7 straight hours, and with this qualitative operation, the leader of ISIS in North Africa was eliminated.”

No further details were released.