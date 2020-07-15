BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, confirmed on Tuesday that it has taken proactive steps in securing its territory and the Jafra-Sirte air safety zone.

According to the Russian website, Sputnik, a major step had been taken along the eastern border areas with Egypt, as the LNA has deployed the advanced S-300 air defense systems to the region.

The Sputnik report claimed that the Libyan National Army has deployed S-300 systems in the eastern border region with Egypt to prevent any attacks on its territories.

The publication’s sources indicated that the S-300 air defense system is already in the presence of the army in Libya.

The deployment of these systems came with the aim of protecting Libyan lands from Turkish aircraft that were obtained by the Government of National Accord (GNA), which are supported by the Turkish military.

It should be noted that the Libyan National Army has yet to issue an official statement about the possession of these air defense systems.

While the LNA has been observed using the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 system, the S-300 has not been seen in the arsenal of the Libyan National Army.

