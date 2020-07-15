BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, confirmed on Tuesday that it has taken proactive steps in securing its territory and the Jafra-Sirte air safety zone.
According to the Russian website, Sputnik, a major step had been taken along the eastern border areas with Egypt, as the LNA has deployed the advanced S-300 air defense systems to the region.
The Sputnik report claimed that the Libyan National Army has deployed S-300 systems in the eastern border region with Egypt to prevent any attacks on its territories.
The publication’s sources indicated that the S-300 air defense system is already in the presence of the army in Libya.
The deployment of these systems came with the aim of protecting Libyan lands from Turkish aircraft that were obtained by the Government of National Accord (GNA), which are supported by the Turkish military.
It should be noted that the Libyan National Army has yet to issue an official statement about the possession of these air defense systems.
While the LNA has been observed using the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 system, the S-300 has not been seen in the arsenal of the Libyan National Army.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.