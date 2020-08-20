BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Libyan National Army, Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced that the armed forces had deployed coastal defenses in important governing sites to prevent any penetration of Libyan territorial waters.

Mismari said in a press conference held on Wednesday, that “all weapons are well available, all types of forces are available, and radar air cover is now available on all Libyan lands.”

He said that the naval forces were able to install coastal defenses in important governing sites to prevent any penetration of Libyan territorial waters, noting that the forces specialized in the service side and supply management are working well and have become in control of matters, and over the supply and transportation lines in the country.

He pointed out that the Turkish forces are confirming their presence in the regions of Buqrin and Zamzam, adding that the ports of Tripoli, Misrata and Khamis have become “the main ports for the invading forces supported by Qatar financially and militarily.”

He said that the meeting of defense ministers from Turkey, Qatar, and the Government of National Accord, in Tripoli, last Monday, was not for a ceasefire, but rather was “a message of war and a message of continuing the battle and launching military operations.”

He continued, “We are ready for the battle and the rescue of Libya, and we do not care about their preparations, targets and weapons.”

Al-Mesmari stressed that all institutions in the capital, Tripoli, are now under the full control of the “enemy”, and that the decisive region in Libya is Tripoli, so it must be demilitarized and not Sirte or Al-Jafrah.

He added that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s decision to export oil and oil derivatives in reservoirs in Libyan ports was taken to meet the citizens’ needs, and not with the aim of reopening export lines.