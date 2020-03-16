BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) scored a new advance in northern Libya on Monday, as their forces managed to cutoff a road linking two GNA strongholds.

According to reports from northern Libya on Monday, the LNA managed to impose control over the Al-Kasrat and Al-Hirah areas, resulting in the obstruction of the road linking Ghuryan and Tripoli.

This advance by the Libyan National Army comes just hours after they resumed their push around the North African nation’s capital city.

Despite the presence of Turkish troops in northern Libya, the Government of National Accord forces have failed to stall the LNA’s wide-scale advance.

On Sunday, the LNA reported an attack on the Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, resulting in the death of some Turkish servicemen.

