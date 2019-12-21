BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Brigadier Khaled Al Mahjoub, Director of Moral Guidance in the Libyan National Army, said that their aviation and navy forces are on full alert.
In a response to Sputnik Arabic, Al-Mahjoub said regarding the Libyan Army’s movements after the Government of National Accord (GNA) requested support from Turkey that “all Libyan Army weapons are on alert and ready, and that they are able to target any forces that interfere in Libyan territory.”
He stressed that “the Libyan warplanes control the sky of Libya, while the naval forces control the Libyan waters, and that any forces that enter the Libyan airspace will be targeted directly.”
He pointed out that the Libyan Army has the ability, strength and popularity to defeat all Turkish attempts to enter the country.
Al-Mahgoub ruled out Turkey’s move, especially in light of Libya’s presence under the seventh item. Matters are also subject to other Arab and regional accounts that would stop such a move.
