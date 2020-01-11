BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced on Friday that its forces scored an advance towards the Heisha Reserve, which is near the strategic coastal city of Misrata.

According to the media center of the Al-Karamah operations room, the Libyan National Army inflicted heavy losses in the ranks of the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, noting that it was advancing to the Heisha protectorate, east of Misrata.

In addition to the advance, the Libyan Army announced the destruction of armed vehicles belonging to the GNA forces near the city of Misrata.

The director of the media office of the Libyan Thunderbolt Forces, Riyad Al-Shehaibi, announced yesterday that the Thunderbolt Special Forces were advancing in several locations towards the city of Misrata after taking control of the Al-Washeka area, indicating that they should be at this strategic coastal city in the coming days.

Misrata is an imperative city that is located east of Tripoli and west of Sirte along the vast Libyan coast. It is one of the main strongholds for the Government of National Accord Forces, as many of the militias come from this city.

