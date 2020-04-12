BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced that it scored a new advance in the southwestern part of the country in its struggle against the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

The spokesman for the General Command of the LNA, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, confirmed on his Facebook page on Sunday that their forces have tightened their control over the western Bograin Gate.

He stated that the LNA forces found large quantities of weapons, ammunition and military equipment in the area “after the enemy fled.”

The Bograin Gate is located near the strategic port city of Misrata in the northern part of Libya.

Misrata is one of the main strongholds for the GNA and an important logistical supply port for the latter’s forces.

The GNA have not yet commented on the news of these gains by the LNA.

Advertisements