BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced late yesterday that its aircraft destroyed a “large bus carrying a number of Turkish officers” to the city of Sirte in the along the North African country’s coast.

The Military Information Division of the Libyan Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, said that the monitoring sources confirmed the killing of these soldiers after the bus was bombed and other targets began to move “recklessly” towards Sirte.

They also stated that the nightly air raids destroyed a “full artillery company including three Turkish-made howitzer guns, two tanks and six armed protection vehicles.”

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims by the Libyan National Army.

The LNA’s channel announced violent raids in the early hours of the morning targeting concentration of fighters of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in western Sirte.

Meanwhile, the Government of National Accord forces’ official Facebook page for their operation announced that their units “are preparing to take control of the oil crescent and that the agreements will go to hell.”

The same report also announced the killing of more than 40 fighters belonging to the city of Misrata in the intense fighting that broke out yesterday near Sirte.

